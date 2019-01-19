Kilmarnock: 'Strange smell' about Greg Stewart move to Aberdeen - Steve Clarke

Greg Stewart (left) moved on loan to Aberdeen after Birmingham cut short his loan at Kilmarnock

Greg Stewart's loan move to Aberdeen is "bull****" and has a "slightly strange smell about it" says Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke.

Stewart spent the first half of the season at Kilmarnock, but his club Birmingham City cut the spell short before loaning him back to Aberdeen.

Speaking after his side's win over Forfar, Clarke said his issue is not with the player.

"It's not the player. It's the deal," said Clarke.

"But the deal is private and what happens when you speak with other clubs stays private.

"You can work it out. Look at the deal."

Stewart, 28, spent last season on loan at Pittodrie, scoring just three times in 24 appearances.

But he had a much happier time at Rugby Park, hitting the net eight times in 17 games as Kilmarnock went into the winter break in third place in the Premiership, one-place above the Dons.

He was recalled by Birmingham on 11 January, before agreeing a deal to join Aberdeen until the end of the season just seven days later.

"I only want to talk about players who are committed to Kilmarnock and want to play for us," said Clarke.

"If I am honest, the whole deal had a slightly strange smell right from the very start, but that happens in football.

"So we'll move on and I'll work with players who want to be here and, hopefully, they do just as well in the second half of the season."