Joe Rodon: Swansea City defender out for six weeks with foot injury

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon spent last season on loan at League Two Cheltenham Town

Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon faces six weeks out after breaking a metatarsal in his foot.

The 21-year-old academy product had to be taken off during the first half of Saturday's 1-0 Championship win over Sheffield United.

Rodon has established himself in the Swans' first team this season, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

"That's a blow for us. He's been great," said Swansea manager Graham Potter.

Rodon's place in the Swansea team is likely to be taken by Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan from Tottenham.

Carter-Vickers replaced Rodon against Sheffield United, the United States international's 12th appearance for the Swans.

Winger Wayne Routledge was taken off at half-time because of "tightness" in his calf but his injury is not thought to be serious.

Striker Wilfried Bony was left out of Swansea's squad for Saturday's win because of an "inflammation around the knee" but is expected to return to full training on Monday.