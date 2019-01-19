Hector Bellerin: Arsenal manager Unai Emery says defender's injury 'not positive'

Hector Bellerin was stretchered off in the second half at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Hector Bellerin's injury is "not positive on first impression" after he was carried off during the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

The 23-year-old right-back was stretchered off in the 72nd minute after suffering a knee injury at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

"The prediction is it could be an important injury," said Emery.

Bellerin was making his first start for five weeks after picking up a calf injury against Southampton in December.

The Spain international was influential in Arsenal's first goal in the derby victory over Chelsea, passing the ball to Alexandre Lacazette for the opening goal.

Along with Laurent Koscielny, Bellerin also made more interceptions and blocks than any other Arsenal player, before being replaced by Mohamed Elneny in the second half.