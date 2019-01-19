German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig0B Dortmund1

RB Leipzig 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Axel Witsel's goal secures victory

Axel Witsel
The goal was Witsel's second of the season, having scored against Leipzig in the first meeting between the two sides

Borussia Dortmund restored their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga after Axel Witsel's goal secured victory at RB Leipzig.

Witsel struck 19 minutes into Dortmund's first game after the winter break, driving in at the far post.

Leipzig were the better side after the break but found Dortmund keeper Roman Burki in superb form, with Timo Werner denied late on.

The victory was Dortmund's eighth in their last nine league games.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 6KonatéBooked at 40mins
  • 5UpamecanoBooked at 67mins
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 81'minutes
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forAugustinat 88'minutes
  • 44KamplBooked at 90mins
  • 11Werner
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 3Saracchi
  • 4Orban
  • 14Adams
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 22Mukiele
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin

B Dortmund

  • 1BürkiBooked at 90mins
  • 26Piszczek
  • 33Weigl
  • 4Diallo
  • 5Hakimi
  • 7SanchoBooked at 84minsSubstituted forWolfat 88'minutes
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forPulisicat 76'minutes
  • 20PhilippSubstituted forAlcácerat 79'minutes
  • 10Götze

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22Pulisic
  • 27Wolf
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
41,939

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Booking

Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen with a cross.

Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Jadon Sancho.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Konrad Laimer.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Paco Alcácer is caught offside.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marcel Sabitzer.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Matheus Cunha replaces Diego Demme.

Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Maximilian Philipp.

Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Attempt saved. Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diego Demme with a cross.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Roman Bürki.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ibrahima Konaté.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Maximilian Philipp is caught offside.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund18143145182745
2Bayern Munich18123339192039
3B Mgladbach18113437181936
4RB Leipzig1894531181331
5Frankfurt1893637241330
6Wolfsburg178452722528
7Hoffenheim186753326725
8Werder Bremen187472929025
9Hertha Berlin176652627-124
10B Leverkusen187382630-424
11Mainz186662024-424
12Freiburg185672228-621
13Düsseldorf186392134-1321
14Schalke175392024-418
15Augsburg183692631-515
16Stuttgart1842121438-2414
17Hannover1825111736-1911
18Nuremberg1725101438-2411
View full German Bundesliga table

