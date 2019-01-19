RB Leipzig 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Axel Witsel's goal secures victory

The goal was Witsel's second of the season, having scored against Leipzig in the first meeting between the two sides

Borussia Dortmund restored their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga after Axel Witsel's goal secured victory at RB Leipzig.

Witsel struck 19 minutes into Dortmund's first game after the winter break, driving in at the far post.

Leipzig were the better side after the break but found Dortmund keeper Roman Burki in superb form, with Timo Werner denied late on.

The victory was Dortmund's eighth in their last nine league games.