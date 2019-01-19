Match ends, Monaco 1, Strasbourg 5.
Monaco 1-5 Strasbourg: Cesc Fabregas' first home game ends in heavy defeat
Cesc Fabregas had a home debut to forget for Monaco as Thierry Henry's side were well beaten by Strasbourg.
The midfielder joined the French side from Chelsea earlier this month and impressed in his first game for the club - a 1-1 draw at Marseille.
However, Fabregas had a difficult game at the Stade Louis II with his error leading to Strasbourg's third goal.
Defeat means Monaco are still without a home league win this season and second bottom of Ligue 1 with 15 points.
The game got off to a terrible start for the hosts when Naldo, also making his home league debut, was sent off in the seventh minute.
The defender was judged - after a VAR review - to have brought down Ludovic Ajorque as the last man.
Ajorque opened the scoring for the visitors five minutes later with a header before Adrien Thomasson nodded in a second.
Radamel Falcao gave Monaco hope when he scored after racing through but Ibrahima Sissoko restored Strasbourg's two-goal advantage with a stunning curled finish after Fabregas was dispossessed in his own box.
Ajorque dribbled through the Monaco defence to make it 4-1 and although Stefan Mitrovic was sent off for the visitors, they still managed to add a fifth through Youssouf Fofana in injury time.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 16Benaglio
- 25GlikBooked at 8mins
- 27NaldoBooked at 7mins
- 32Badiashile MukinayiBooked at 37mins
- 39HenrichsSubstituted forSidibeat 55'minutes
- 44FàbregasBooked at 72mins
- 8Tielemans
- 2Ballo-Toure
- 7Rony Lopes
- 17GolovinSubstituted forSyllaat 66'minutes
- 9FalcaoBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 5Jemerson
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 19Sidibe
- 21Serrano
- 28Tuncará Gomes
- 34Sylla
- 40Badiashile
Strasbourg
- 1Sels
- 5Koné
- 13MitrovicBooked at 69mins
- 4Martinez
- 27Lala
- 18Sissoko
- 22Fofana
- 8MartinBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLienardat 81'minutes
- 19Caci
- 26ThomassonSubstituted forCaroleat 73'minutes
- 25AjorqueSubstituted forda Costa Jóiaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Lienard
- 12Mothiba
- 17Gonçalves
- 20Zohi
- 23Carole
- 29da Costa Jóia
- 30Kamara
- Referee:
- François Letexier
- Attendance:
- 7,298
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Strasbourg 5.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Strasbourg 5. Youssouf Fofana (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nuno da Costa with a through ball following a fast break.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Anthony Caci.
Offside, Monaco. Rony Lopes tries a through ball, but Djibril Sidibe is caught offside.
Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Sylla.
Offside, Monaco. Fode Ballo-Toure tries a through ball, but Rony Lopes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Moussa Sylla (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard replaces Jonas Martin because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Foul by Jonas Martin (Strasbourg).
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Nuno da Costa replaces Ludovic Ajorque.
Booking
Radamel Falcao (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).
Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Radamel Falcao.
Attempt blocked. Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Ajorque with a headed pass.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Lionel Carole replaces Adrien Thomasson.
Booking
Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rony Lopes (Monaco) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg) is shown the red card.
Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg).
Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Strasbourg 4. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko following a fast break.
Offside, Monaco. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Rony Lopes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Moussa Sylla replaces Aleksandr Golovin.
Offside, Monaco. Kamil Glik tries a through ball, but Djibril Sidibe is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Strasbourg 3. Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ludovic Ajorque.
Pablo Martinez (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.