Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Tottenham defender Ben Davies (groin) is out and midfielder Moussa Sissoko (knee) will have his fitness assessed after the pair were injured against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Harry Kane and Dele Alli are injured, while Son Heung-min is unlikely to play - although South Korea were knocked out of the Asian Cup on Friday.
Crystal Palace's new keeper Lucas Perri is expected to go into their squad.
Defender Pape Souare will miss out with a dislocated shoulder.
What the managers said
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: "It's nothing like the glittering prize it was in my youth because we have the Champions League and Europa League now. Not many have the ambition to win the FA Cup.
"The FA Cup is still being won by the top teams, and our position in the table [14th] isn't as good as we'd like it to be.
"What is my ambition? To advance in the FA Cup and get to the semis or the final, or stay in the Premier League? My ambition is to stay in the Premier League."
MATCH FACTS
- Crystal Palace and Spurs last met in the FA Cup in the fifth round in 2015-16, with Palace winning 1-0 at White Hart Lane on their way to reaching the final.
- The last six matches between Crystal Palace and Spurs in all competitions have all ended 1-0 (five Spurs wins, one Palace win).
- Since eliminating four Premier League teams on their way to the 2016 final, Crystal Palace have lost their last three FA Cup matches against top-flight opposition.
- Spurs are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for a fourth consecutive season for the first time since doing so in five seasons in a row between 1978-79 and 1982-83.
- Since winning the competition in 1991, 25 of the 27 teams to knock Spurs out of the FA Cup have been in the top-flight, with the exceptions Leicester City in 2005-06 and Leeds United in 2012-13.