Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Ben Davies will miss the game after suffering an injury in their Carabao Cup semi-final penalty shootout defeat by Chelsea

BBC coverage

Tottenham defender Ben Davies (groin) is out and midfielder Moussa Sissoko (knee) will have his fitness assessed after the pair were injured against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli are injured, while Son Heung-min is unlikely to play - although South Korea were knocked out of the Asian Cup on Friday.

Crystal Palace's new keeper Lucas Perri is expected to go into their squad.

Defender Pape Souare will miss out with a dislocated shoulder.

What the managers said

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: "It's nothing like the glittering prize it was in my youth because we have the Champions League and Europa League now. Not many have the ambition to win the FA Cup.

"The FA Cup is still being won by the top teams, and our position in the table [14th] isn't as good as we'd like it to be.

"What is my ambition? To advance in the FA Cup and get to the semis or the final, or stay in the Premier League? My ambition is to stay in the Premier League."

