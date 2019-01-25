Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday

New Chelsea signing Gonzalo Higuain scored a Serie A record 36 goals under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is likely to rotate his squad following Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final win.

Sarri will assesses the fitness of new signing Gonzalo Higuain and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is back in training after a back injury, but Victor Moses has left on loan.

Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan defender Michael Hector is ineligible to face his parent club.

Matt Penney, Josh Onomah, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee are all sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: After the late drama in the week to seal a Carabao Cup final place, Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge hoping to take a step towards another Wembley final, boosted by the anticipated debut of Gonzalo Higuain.

The FA Cup holders have a proud record in the competition and will be keen for a low key, straight forward evening almost four years to the week after crashing out to Bradford City.

Sheffield Wednesday will only need to look at the events of that incredible day to remind themselves that they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

It's the Championship club's final match before Steve Bruce officially takes charge, the potentially perfect stage to impress a new manager.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola on Gonzalo Higuain: "Everyone knows his goalscoring record, he can score in many ways and it is very much necessary.

"We know that he is coming from a different league where maybe the intensity is a little lower, but he has scored everywhere and in the Champions League. We are confident that he will give a lot to the team."

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Steve Agnew: "We have tried to give the players some forward thinking positive ideas to the weaknesses that we think Chelsea have but we will have to be organised and more than anything show good concentration.

"We'd like to be playing Chelsea every week. Maybe it'll be a reminder to the rest of the football world that Sheffield Wednesday is a huge club."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I will be co-commentating on this game on BBC One, and it should be a great atmosphere because the Owls will bring lots of fans with them.

Despite the problems that Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is having with his dressing room, I can only see one outcome.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield Wednesday won 1-0 at Hillsborough when the sides last met in April 2000, in a Premier League match.

Chelsea have won eight of their past 10 FA Cup ties versus the Owls, most recently a 1-0 fifth-round win in 1999.

Wednesday's most recent FA Cup win over Chelsea was a semi-final triumph in 1965-66.

Chelsea

The Blues have won the FA Cup on eight occasions, including last season.

Their only defeat in the past 13 FA Cup ties was 2-1 to Arsenal in the 2017 final.

Chelsea have progressed from 47 of their last 49 FA Cup ties against non-Premier League sides.

They have won 14 and lost only one of their last 22 home matches.

Olivier Giroud has five goals and two assists in his last four FA Cup games against clubs outside the top flight.

