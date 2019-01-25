Scottish Premiership
Livingston16:00Rangers
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Rangers (Sun)

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Livingston have won just one of their past 14 top-flight matches against Rangers (D3 L10), but that came earlier this season at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
  • Rangers have only won one of their past five away top-flight visits to Livingston (D3 L1), a 4-1 win in November 2004.
  • Rangers have won six of their past seven Scottish Premiership games (D1) on a Sunday since losing 0-1 to Livingston in September 2018.
  • After scoring on his debut against Kilmarnock last time out, Jermain Defoe is looking to become the first Rangers player to score in both of his first two Scottish Premiership appearances for the club since Emerson Hyndman did so in January/February 2017 - who had also arrived at the club on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21143450143645
2Kilmarnock22135434211344
3Rangers22126444182642
4Aberdeen22133637241342
5St Johnstone2111462624237
6Hearts2211382728-136
7Livingston228682620630
8Hibernian227873023729
9Motherwell2273122133-1224
10Hamilton2242161446-3214
11Dundee2234151747-3013
12St Mirren2233161543-2812
