Livingston v Rangers (Sun)
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Livingston have won just one of their past 14 top-flight matches against Rangers (D3 L10), but that came earlier this season at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
- Rangers have only won one of their past five away top-flight visits to Livingston (D3 L1), a 4-1 win in November 2004.
- Rangers have won six of their past seven Scottish Premiership games (D1) on a Sunday since losing 0-1 to Livingston in September 2018.
- After scoring on his debut against Kilmarnock last time out, Jermain Defoe is looking to become the first Rangers player to score in both of his first two Scottish Premiership appearances for the club since Emerson Hyndman did so in January/February 2017 - who had also arrived at the club on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth.