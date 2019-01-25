Scottish Premiership
St Mirren13:30Hibernian
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Hibernian (Sun)

text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • St. Mirren have won just two of their past 10 top-flight meetings with Hibernian (D3 L5).
  • Hibernian have won five of their past eight away Scottish Premiership matches against St. Mirren (D1 L2).
  • Hibernian have lost back-to-back Scottish Premiership games; they haven't lost three in a row since April 2014 (six straight defeats).
  • Of Hibernian's last 14 league goals, 11 have come in the second half of their games; indeed only Aberdeen (21) and Celtic (20) have scored more second half goals in this season's Scottish Premiership than Hibs (19).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21143450143645
2Kilmarnock22135434211344
3Rangers22126444182642
4Aberdeen22133637241342
5St Johnstone2111462624237
6Hearts2211382728-136
7Livingston228682620630
8Hibernian227873023729
9Motherwell2273122133-1224
10Hamilton2242161446-3214
11Dundee2234151747-3013
12St Mirren2233161543-2812
