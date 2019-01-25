St Mirren v Hibernian (Sun)
- St. Mirren have won just two of their past 10 top-flight meetings with Hibernian (D3 L5).
- Hibernian have won five of their past eight away Scottish Premiership matches against St. Mirren (D1 L2).
- Hibernian have lost back-to-back Scottish Premiership games; they haven't lost three in a row since April 2014 (six straight defeats).
- Of Hibernian's last 14 league goals, 11 have come in the second half of their games; indeed only Aberdeen (21) and Celtic (20) have scored more second half goals in this season's Scottish Premiership than Hibs (19).