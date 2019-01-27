Match ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.
Reading Women 0-3 Arsenal Women: Vivianne Miedema breaks WSL record
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema set a record for the number of goals scored by a player in a Women's Super League season as her early deflected strike helped the title contenders win at Reading.
The Netherlands striker's 16th league goal of the campaign put the visitors ahead inside three minutes.
Arsenal made the points safe with a late penalty, converted by Kim Little.
Katie McCabe curled in an impressive third in stoppage time, as Arsenal kept pressure on their title rivals.
Little's calmly-taken spot kick - controversially awarded after Danielle van de Donk went down when caught slightly by Reading's Jade Moore - ended the game as a contest.
Reading almost levelled in the second half in cold, wet conditions at Adams Park, when Fara Williams' half-volley was touched on to the top of the crossbar.
The Royals had a strong appeal for a first-half penalty turned down when Lauren Bruton appeared to be barged over in the area by Miedema.
The previous record for the most goals scored in a season in the WSL - formed in 2011 and expanded last summer to include 11 teams - was set by Birmingham City's Ellen White last term.
Miedema moved level with White's 15 goals in the defeat by Chelsea last time out on 13 January - and it took her less than three minutes to set the new record.
With seven WSL matches remaining this term, the 22-year-old has a chance of becoming the first WSL striker to surpass 20 goals in a league campaign.
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 11HardingBooked at 60mins
- 5Bartrip
- 22Potter
- 3Pacheco
- 7Furness
- 18MooreBooked at 80minsSubstituted forHönnudottirat 85'minutes
- 8AllenBooked at 76mins
- 4Williams
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forBaileyat 88'minutes
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 6Pearce
- 9Davison
- 15Hönnudottir
- 16Bailey
- 17Estcourt
- 30Kite
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 3MitchellBooked at 23mins
- 10Little
- 20Bloodworth
- 24KuykenSubstituted forvan de Donkat 52'minutes
- 15McCabeBooked at 37mins
- 23MeadBooked at 74mins
- 11Miedema
- 2VejeSubstituted forFilisat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 4Arnth Jensen
- 7van de Donk
- 27Grant
- 29Hazard
- 30Filis
- 31Dawbarn
- Attendance:
- 1,269
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Melisa Filis.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Melisa Filis replaces Katrine Veje.
Attempt saved. Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jade Bailey.
Attempt missed. Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Attempt blocked. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Natasha Harding.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Jade Bailey replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Offside, Reading FC Women. Jo Potter tries a through ball, but Lauren Bruton is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Rakel Hönnudottir replaces Jade Moore.
Attempt missed. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Remi Allen.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Arsenal Women. Daniëlle van de Donk draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Booking
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Reading FC Women).
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Emma Mitchell tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.