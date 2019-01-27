The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women0Arsenal Women3

Reading Women 0-3 Arsenal Women: Vivianne Miedema breaks WSL record

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device

WSL: Reading 0-3 Arsenal - highlights

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema set a record for the number of goals scored by a player in a Women's Super League season as her early deflected strike helped the title contenders win at Reading.

The Netherlands striker's 16th league goal of the campaign put the visitors ahead inside three minutes.

Arsenal made the points safe with a late penalty, converted by Kim Little.

Katie McCabe curled in an impressive third in stoppage time, as Arsenal kept pressure on their title rivals.

Little's calmly-taken spot kick - controversially awarded after Danielle van de Donk went down when caught slightly by Reading's Jade Moore - ended the game as a contest.

Reading almost levelled in the second half in cold, wet conditions at Adams Park, when Fara Williams' half-volley was touched on to the top of the crossbar.

The Royals had a strong appeal for a first-half penalty turned down when Lauren Bruton appeared to be barged over in the area by Miedema.

The previous record for the most goals scored in a season in the WSL - formed in 2011 and expanded last summer to include 11 teams - was set by Birmingham City's Ellen White last term.

Miedema moved level with White's 15 goals in the defeat by Chelsea last time out on 13 January - and it took her less than three minutes to set the new record.

With seven WSL matches remaining this term, the 22-year-old has a chance of becoming the first WSL striker to surpass 20 goals in a league campaign.

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 11HardingBooked at 60mins
  • 5Bartrip
  • 22Potter
  • 3Pacheco
  • 7Furness
  • 18MooreBooked at 80minsSubstituted forHönnudottirat 85'minutes
  • 8AllenBooked at 76mins
  • 4Williams
  • 19ChaplenSubstituted forBaileyat 88'minutes
  • 10Bruton

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 6Pearce
  • 9Davison
  • 15Hönnudottir
  • 16Bailey
  • 17Estcourt
  • 30Kite

Arsenal Women

  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 3MitchellBooked at 23mins
  • 10Little
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 24KuykenSubstituted forvan de Donkat 52'minutes
  • 15McCabeBooked at 37mins
  • 23MeadBooked at 74mins
  • 11Miedema
  • 2VejeSubstituted forFilisat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 4Arnth Jensen
  • 7van de Donk
  • 27Grant
  • 29Hazard
  • 30Filis
  • 31Dawbarn
Attendance:
1,269

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.

Goal!

Goal! Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Melisa Filis.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Melisa Filis replaces Katrine Veje.

Attempt saved. Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jade Bailey.

Attempt missed. Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

Attempt blocked. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Natasha Harding.

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Jade Bailey replaces Brooke Chaplen.

Offside, Reading FC Women. Jo Potter tries a through ball, but Lauren Bruton is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Rakel Hönnudottir replaces Jade Moore.

Attempt missed. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Remi Allen.

Goal!

Goal! Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Arsenal Women. Daniëlle van de Donk draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

Booking

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Reading FC Women).

Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Offside, Arsenal Women. Emma Mitchell tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th January 2019

  • Reading WomenReading Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3
  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women1
  • Man City WomenManchester City Women3Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0Yeovil Town LadiesYeovil Town Ladies0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1410404083234
2Arsenal Women13110250113933
3Chelsea Women148512171429
4B'ham City Women148241711626
5Bristol City Women135441115-419
6Reading Women135351818018
7West Ham Women135171926-716
8Liverpool Women134181022-1213
9Brighton Women142210931-228
10Everton Ladies12138723-166
11Yeovil Town Ladies131111737-304
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC