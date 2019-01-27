Match ends, Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Manchester City Women 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Leaders win again
Manchester City maintained top spot in the Women's Super League as they eased to victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Nikita Parris opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot after Lauren Hemp was brought down in the area.
Defender Gemma Bonner tapped in the second shortly after the half-hour mark and Parris got her second with a header to make it 3-0 before half-time.
England captain Steph Houghton went close to adding a fourth from a second-half free-kick which curled wide.
City remain a point above the second-placed Gunners, who have a game in hand.
But both of the top two's hopes of securing European qualification were boosted as third-placed Chelsea were beaten at home by fourth-placed Birmingham City.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 3Stokes
- 5BeattieSubstituted forat 87'minutes
- 6Houghton
- 4Bonner
- 24Walsh
- 8Scott
- 22EmslieSubstituted forLawleyat 79'minutes
- 19WeirSubstituted forStanwayat 63'minutes
- 17Parris
- 15HempSubstituted forBremerat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lawley
- 9Bremer
- 12Stanway
- 13Stenson
- 14Morgan
- 16Park
Brighton Women
- 1HourihanSubstituted forHarrisat 36'minutes
- 26Hack
- 5Whelan
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 12PeplowSubstituted forSimpkinsat 74'minutes
- 4Buet
- 15Green
- 10Natkiel
- 16Brazil
- 7WhelanSubstituted forUmotongat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Barton
- 9Umotong
- 18Brett
- 19Harris
- 21Simpkins
- 27Connolly
- Attendance:
- 1,279
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Brazil.
Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Jennifer Beattie went off injured after Manchester City Women had used all subs.
Delay in match Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Brazil.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Melissa Lawley replaces Claire Emslie.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Pauline Bremer replaces Lauren Hemp.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Harris.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Chloe Peplow.
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Harris.
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fern Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Caroline Weir.
Foul by Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women).
Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Karen Bardsley.
Attempt saved. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kate Natkiel (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.