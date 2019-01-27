Bristol City Women 2-1 Yeovil Town Ladies: Vixens move up to fifth

From the section

Bristol City moved in to the top half of the Women's Super League table

Bristol City won for the third time in four unbeaten Women's Super League games as they fought back to beat West Country rivals Yeovil Town.

Struggling visitors Yeovil took the lead when Annie Heatherson turned the ball in shortly after half-time.

But Lucy Graham levelled from the penalty spot after Emily Donovan's handball, before Rosella Ayane's deflected winner looped in.

The Glovers stay bottom after a sixth straight league defeat.

Yeovil - who are three points from safety - lost by a 2-1 scoreline for the seventh time in 13 matches this term, as they were left to rue another narrow loss in a competitive game.

In-form Bristol City climb to fifth above Reading following the Royals' loss at home to Arsenal.