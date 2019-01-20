Neil Warnock: Cardiff City will 'bounce back' says manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Newcastle 3-0 Cardiff: Defeat not the end of the world - Warnock

Neil Warnock says Cardiff City will "bounce back" after they slipped back into the Premier League's bottom three.

Newcastle leapfrogged Cardiff to climb out of the relegation zone following a 3-0 win.

Warnock said defeat was "not the end of the world" and insisted the Bluebirds would respond positively after their 14th loss of the season.

"We were in the bottom three earlier in the season and you can never write our lads off," Warnock said.

"Nobody will expect us to bounce again, but we have shown all season that we have bounced back from adversity.

"It's not been an easy season for me - 94 minutes in front, that's all we've been. On the bench, that's the only time I've been able to enjoy it, 94 minutes.

"It should be allowed, should it? It's a health risk, isn't it, that?"

Fabian Schar's two goals and a third from Ayoze Perez in injury time secured a much-needed victory for Rafa Benitez's side, who are two points clear of Cardiff.

"It's a disappointment for us. We wanted to put pressure on and I felt first half it was there to be had if I'm honest," Warnock added.

"I thought they were nervous and I thought we grew into the game but to concede such a silly goal like that was a massive blow."

Cardiff next face Arsenal away on Tuesday, 29 January, and will be boosted by the arrival of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, who has joined from from Nantes for an undisclosed club-record fee.