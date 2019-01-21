Regan Poole hopes to impress parent club Manchester United while at Newport

Regan Poole's debut for Newport County in September 2014 ended in a 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town

Defender Regan Poole hopes to impress parent club Manchester United during his loan spell until the end of the season at former club Newport County.

The 20-year-old has rejoined County after leaving the Welsh club to join United on a permanent deal in 2015.

Poole, who became the Exiles' youngest player to start a game in 2014 aged 14, began his loan spell with a clean sheet in Newport's 1-0 win against Exeter.

"It was a perfect performance," said Poole after the victory.

"I loved every minute of it, that's what I'm here to do and it couldn't have started off in a better way."

Poole has made one first-team appearance for Manchester United, against Midtjylland in 2016 during a 5-1 home win.

Since then, the 20-year-old has also spent time on loan at Newport's League Two rivals Northampton Town.

However Poole, who has won 15 caps for Wales U21s, has not forgotten his roots after coming through the Newport academy when it was run by current first-team manager Mike Flynn.

"As soon as he called me I wanted to come back and I couldn't wait to get started," Poole said.

"This club kick-started my career and got me where I am so I can't thank them enough for that.

"To be back I'm going to give everything I can for them and hopefully I showed that (against Exeter)."

While back at Newport, Poole hopes to boost his ambitions of breaking into the Manchester United first team in the future.

"That's always the aim as a young player," added Poole.

"Wherever you are you want to break into the first team, I did it here and hopefully I still have time at United to do that."