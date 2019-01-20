Daniel James: Leeds United link 'just rumours' says Swansea City winger

Daniel James made his senior Wales debut against Albania in November 2018

Winger Daniel James says he is unaware of any interest from Leeds United and his fully focused on Swansea City.

James, who has won one cap for Wales, has been linked with the Championship leaders.

The 21-year-old's current Swansea contract expires in June 2020 but he has yet to be offered a new deal by the club.

"I'm enjoying my football at the moment, but to me it's all just rumours," he said.

"I see it on the internet all the time and everyone is asking me.

"From my point of view there's nothing concrete in it at all. Whenever anyone asks me, I just laugh. I haven't heard anything, but I'm just concentrating on here."

Swans managed Graham Potter suggested in December that the club were open to talks over a new contract for James.

James, who joined from Hull City's academy in July 2014, has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

"I haven't heard anything yet, but obviously I've just got to see if there is an offer on the table. I haven't had one yet, but I'm loving my football here," James said.

James featured as a second half substitute in Swansea's 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Championship, their second victory of the season over the Blades.

"On our day we can beat anyone," added James, whose side are now ninth in the table.

"We're just outside the play-offs now but with 18 or 19 games to go the race is on.

"Whether home or away we have the confidence we can go out there and beat anyone. There are so many teams around the 39-40 point mark.

"There is so much left to play for. We're five games unbeaten now and we've got Gillingham next weekend in the FA Cup which will be a tough test then Birmingham at home again on the Tuesday.

"We're going into those games with high hopes."