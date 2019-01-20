Scottish Cup win over Ayr United is 'Auchinleck Talbot's game-changing greatest day'

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Cup: Watch the moment Auchinleck Talbot became giant killers

Auchinleck Talbot's shock Scottish Cup win over Ayr United was the "greatest day in our history" and a "game-changer" for the semi-pro club, says secretary Henry Dumigan.

Thanks to Craig McCracken's header, Auchinleck become the only the second junior side to reach the fifth round.

"We've won the Junior Cup on 12 occasions and we've had a lot of great times," Dumigan told BBC Scotland.

"But the Junior Cup, you're playing a team from the same grade as you."

The side sitting third in the West Premiership knocked out Ayrshire neighbours who are second in the second tier of Scottish football.

"This was a team that's supposed to be in a different grade from us and they are - they are a better team than us," Dumigan, who has been on the club's committee for more than 40 years, said of the 1-0 win courtesy of law student McCracken's 78th-minute goal.

"But it's not always the best team that wins - it's how they apply themselves in a certain game. I think we applied ourselves well tactically."

Dumigan praised manager Tommy Sloan and the quality of the team who have now gone 14 games unbeaten and won their past nine.

"It is a game changer for us," he said. "It will allow us to set the club up for the immediate future and put it on good stead again with ground improvements and keep the good players we've got."

'I don't know if I want Celtic or Rangers'

Dumigan says Auchinleck can use extra money to improve Beechwood Park

Dumigan said it was also a reward for the hard work put into ensuring the game went ahead despite frost that forced the postponement of Friday's game between Cowdenbeath and Rangers.

"After last week's game against Cumnock, the pitch was in a bit of a sate, but the groundstaff worked hard to get it back to condition," he said.

"After the last round of the Scottish Cup, we purchased frost covers. They have paid their way. If we did not have them, this game would not have been on.

"The fans have travelled from Wick, Fraserburgh, Aberdeen, so it's a bit of payback for them to come to Beechwood and see us beat a team threatening to get into the Premiership."

Asked who he would like in Sunday's draw, Dumigan replied: "I don't know whether I want Celtic at Parkhead, or Rangers at Ibrox, or give us somebody here again and think 'could we get into the quarter-finals?'"

Having already beaten one of Ayrshire's senior teams, would he like a chance to do the double against Kilmarnock?

"That would be nice," Dumigan said. "They are my senior team and I've supported them for years."