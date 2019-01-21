Oliver Burke: On-loan Celtic player 'not yet finished article' - Rodgers

Oliver Burke made his Celtic debut in the 3-0 win over Airdrieonians

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers intends to "strip back" Oliver Burke's game as he aims to find the on-loan West Bromwich Albion player's best position.

The 21-year-old made his Celtic debut as a lone striker in Saturday's 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Airdrieonians.

But he won a £13m transfer to German side RB Leipzig after impressing on the wing for Nottingham Forest.

"He can be an exceptional player, not just for Celtic or West Brom but for his country too," said Rodgers.

"There's not too many players here who have the attributes he has - and can affect the game at the highest level."

Rodgers says Burke, who has five caps for Scotland, isn't yet the finished article.

"There are a number of positions Oli can play," said the Celtic manager.

"We have to make his role clear. With young players worth a lot of money, sometimes they think they know the game.

"I love working with that kind of player to see if I can extract that bit more. I can see that with him.

"With that pace and power, hopefully we can give him another view of the game. That should see him improve as a player and, if he does, it'll be great for Celtic."