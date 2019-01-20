Gonzalo Higuain: AC Milan leave striker out of squad amid Chelsea reports

Gonzalo Higuain scored his last goal for Milan in the home win against SPAL on 29 December

Gonzalo Higuain has been left out of AC Milan's squad for Monday's match against Genoa amid reports the striker is set to join Chelsea on loan.

The 31-year-old Juventus player is on a season-long loan deal at Serie A rivals Milan.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said: "We had a poor training session today because of all these rumours.

"We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him ready. Speculation disrupted preparations."

Higuain's spell at Milan began well, with the Argentina international scoring six goals in five games for the 18-time Italian league champions.

However, he has only found the net once in his past 12 appearances.

He had his most successful season under Blues boss Maurizio Sarri when they were both at Napoli, equalling the Serie A goalscoring record with 36 goals in the 2015-16 season.

Gattuso added: "Right now we have to work with professionalism and determination, all these rumours have not helped us lately and we have to look ahead."