Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's oldest outfield players?

Julian Speroni is almost 40 but still playing in the Premier League

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni became the oldest player to make a Premier League appearance this season in the 4-3 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Argentine was aged 39 years and 246 days and is the oldest player to appear in the competition since Irish shot-stopper Shay Given when he appeared aged 40 years and 151 days for Stoke against Crystal Palace in September 2016.

But can you name the top-10 oldest outfield players to play in the Premier League?