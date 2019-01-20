Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's oldest outfield players?
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni became the oldest player to make a Premier League appearance this season in the 4-3 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.
The Argentine was aged 39 years and 246 days and is the oldest player to appear in the competition since Irish shot-stopper Shay Given when he appeared aged 40 years and 151 days for Stoke against Crystal Palace in September 2016.
But can you name the top-10 oldest outfield players to play in the Premier League?
Can you name the oldest outfield players to play in the Premier League?
