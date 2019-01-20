Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder suffers hamstring injury at Fulham

Alli limped off in the 86th minute at Craven Cottage

Dele Alli suffered a hamstring injury in Tottenham's 2-1 win at Fulham, to compound the north London club's growing injury problems.

The England midfielder, 22, scored Spurs' equaliser at Craven Cottage, but limped off in the 86th minute.

Striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until early March with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is out for two weeks with a groin injury, while winger Son Heung-min is on Asian Cup duty with South Korea.

Spurs are third in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, and despite Sunday's comeback win their bid to regain lost ground looks in danger of being hampered by the loss of key personnel.

Brazil forward Lucas Moura is still not fit, and the club sold midfielder Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for £11m in midweek.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "I think we all saw that it was an injury in [Alli's] left hamstring. We need to assess him in the next few days and hope it is not a big issue. "

Spain striker Fernando Llorente made a rare start up front for Spurs, but scored an own goal to give Fulham an early lead.

French winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou made his first league appearance, replacing Alli, to set up Spurs' winner, crossing for Harry Winks to score.

Pochettino added: "Some injuries appear in a period with a more busy schedule and another opportunity opens the door for players not consistently in the starting XI or on the bench.

"It is great opportunity for different players to show quality."