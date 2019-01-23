Gonzalo Higuain: Juventus striker flies to London to complete Chelsea loan move

Higuain has scored only once since October

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is flying to London to complete his loan move to Chelsea.

The Argentina international, 31, has been released from his loan to AC Milan, allowing him to join Maurizio Sarri's squad.

Higuain is still to have a medical and it is not known if he will be available for Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

He would have to be registered by 12 noon for that to be a possibility.

Higuain was linked with Arsenal when Juventus signed him for a then domestic record £75.3m in July 2016.

After 40 league goals in two seasons, he moved to Milan in August, with the option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season for a fee of 36m euros.

His spell at Milan began well, with six goals in five games, but he has only found the net once in his past 12 appearances and was left out of Monday's match with Genoa after Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said: "Speculation disrupted preparations."

In 2015-16, at Napoli under Sarri, Higuain equalled the Serie A goalscoring record with 36 goals.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League, three points ahead of Arsenal who beat them 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday.