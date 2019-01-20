Match ends, Barcelona 3, Leganés 1.
Barcelona 3-1 Leganes: Lionel Messi off the bench to inspire victory
Lionel Messi came off the bench to inspire La Liga leaders Barcelona to victory over Leganes - their seventh successive win in all competitions.
Ousmane Dembele fired in to give the champions a first-half lead before Martin Braithwaite, on loan from Middlesbrough, tapped in the equaliser.
Luis Suarez handed Barca the advantage again when he poked home after Messi's superb free-kick had been saved.
Messi then grabbed the third in stoppage time with a thumping shot.
The result moves Ernesto Valverde's team to 46 points from 20 games, five ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid with arch-rivals Real Madrid third with 36 points.
However, it seemed for a while that Barca's advantage would be only three going into the next round of games.
The fixture began brightly for the Catalan club during a one-sided first half dominated by the brilliance of France forward Dembele, his trickery and sensational pace embarrassing the opposition defence at times.
The first example of his blistering speed came in the 12th minute when he burst into the area before feeding Philippe Coutinho, who fired his shot high over the bar.
Then came his goal. Defender Gerard Pique began the move by dribbling past two Leganes players, before the ball eventually reached Jordi Alba on the left.
The Spaniard found Dembele in the area, who turned his foot and directed a first-time strike past the reach of Ivan Cuellar.
Mid-table Leganes barely threatened the Barca area, but that changed after the break when Braithwaite converted from close range following a swift break.
Messi and Ivan Rakitic were introduced not long after, although Barcelona suffered another blow when Dembele came off with an ankle injury.
Despite that setback Barcelona reasserted their control. They took the lead once more when Cuellar failed to deal with Messi's strike and Suarez poked in.
And in stoppage time, Messi made certain of the points with a fierce right-foot finish after good combination play with Alba.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoBooked at 60mins
- 3Piqué
- 24Vermaelen
- 18Alba
- 21AleñáBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMessiat 64'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 12mins
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forRakiticat 64'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forMalcomat 69'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 7Coutinho
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 10Messi
- 13Cillessen
- 14Malcom
- 17Murillo
- 22Vidal
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 12Nyom
- 15TarínBooked at 22mins
- 24OmeruoBooked at 30mins
- 22Siovas
- 5Silva
- 27RodríguezSubstituted forEl Zharat 86'minutes
- 8García del Pozo
- 23VesgaSubstituted forErasoat 86'minutes
- 26En-Nesyri
- 25BraithwaiteBooked at 8minsSubstituted forSantosat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moreno Fuertes
- 6Gumbau
- 10El Zhar
- 14Kravets
- 17Eraso
- 20Santos
- 29Lunin
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 50,670
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Leganés 1.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rodrigo Tarín.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Recio (Leganés).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Leganés 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés).
Offside, Leganés. Jonathan Silva tries a through ball, but Allan Nyom is caught offside.
Foul by Malcom (Barcelona).
Jonathan Silva (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés).
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Javier Eraso replaces Mikel Vesga.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Nabil El Zhar replaces Óscar Rodríguez.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).
Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Michael Santos replaces Martin Braithwaite.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Iván Cuéllar (Leganés) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Leganés 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Malcom.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Ousmane Dembélé because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Arthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Lionel Messi replaces Carles Aleñá.
Attempt blocked. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.