Match ends, Napoli 2, Lazio 1.
Francesco Acerbi: 149 and out - Lazio defender's Serie A record hopes dashed by red card
Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi's hopes of breaking Javier Zanetti's record of 162 consecutive Serie A appearances were thwarted at Napoli when he was sent off in Sunday's 2-1 defeat.
The 30-year-old's moment of despair came in the 70th minute when he was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Jose Callejon. He will now be suspended for the next game, against leaders Juventus.
The match in Naples was his 149th league game for Lazio, having featured in every one since 18 October 2015. Former midfielder Zanetti played for Inter Milan between 1995 and 2014, setting the current record.
Acerbi later tweeted: "I apologise for leaving my team-mates with 10 men at such a difficult time of the match. The 149 consecutive games played to date must be the starting point to start from."
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said the defender should not have been dismissed.
"I'm sorry because we were back to 2-1 and there were 25 minutes left," said the former Italy striker. "Acerbi clearly took the ball, then maybe even the opponent. They are the sort of episodes which have gone against us recently."
Ciro Immobile's 65th-minute strike had given the visitors hope after Callejon's opener and Arkadiusz Milik's brilliant free-kick put second-placed Napoli 2-0 up. Lazio kept pressing after Acerbi saw red, but could not break through for a second time.
Napoli have 47 points from 20 games, six behind leaders Juventus, who play Chievo at home on Monday. Inter are in third place with 40 points, with Lazio fifth on 32 points.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 2Malcuit
- 33Albiol
- 19Maksimovic
- 6Mário Rui
- 7CallejónSubstituted forHysajat 88'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 42DiawaraSubstituted forVerdiat 72'minutes
- 20ZielinskiBooked at 88mins
- 14MertensSubstituted forOunasat 82'minutes
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 9Verdi
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- 31Ghoulam
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos MarchiSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 28'minutes
- 33AcerbiBooked at 70mins
- 26Radu
- 19LulicBooked at 90mins
- 16Parolo
- 6Leiva
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 20minsSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 73'minutes
- 5J LukakuSubstituted forCorreaat 45'minutes
- 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 87mins
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Berisha
- 11Correa
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 14Durmisi
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 30Lomba Neto
- 32Cataldi
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Lazio 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) because of an injury.
Booking
Senad Lulic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simone Verdi.
Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Elseid Hysaj replaces José Callejón.
Booking
Luis Alberto (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Bastos.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marco Parolo.
Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Dries Mertens.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Alex Meret.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.
Attempt missed. Bastos (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patric.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Offside, Napoli. José Callejón tries a through ball, but Arkadiusz Milik is caught offside.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Luis Alberto.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Simone Verdi replaces Amadou Diawara.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) for a bad foul.