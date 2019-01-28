Barnet v Brentford

From the section

Brentford will be looking to top scorer Neal Maupay to fire them into the fifth round

Darren Currie takes charge of Barnet against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round in his first match since being appointed permanent head coach.

Currie was in caretaker charge when he guided the non-league Bees to their third-round win over Sheffield United.

He will be without suspended goalkeeper Mark Cousins, with Latvian Rihards Matrevics set to make his full debut.

Keeper Luke Daniels, Moses Odubajo and Sergi Canos could come in for Brentford as Thomas Frank makes changes.

The Championship club are still without midfielders Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) and Lewis Macleod (hamstring).

Defender Chris Mepham completed his £12million switch to Premier League Bournemouth last week.

MATCH FACTS

Barnet and Brentford have not faced in the FA Cup since the 1925-26 season, when Brentford won 3-1 in the first round.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against Barnet (W9 D4) since a 6-3 defeat in the Football League Trophy in December 1991.

Barnet have never reached the FA Cup fifth round, losing in the fourth round on two previous occasions (2006-07 against Plymouth and 2007-08 against Bristol Rovers).

Brentford have won their last three FA Cup matches against non-league opponents by an aggregate score of 12-1 since losing 1-0 to Wrexham in the second round in 2011-12.

Barnet are looking to become only the fifth non-league side in the last 25 seasons to qualify for the FA Cup fifth round, following Crawley Town (2010-11), Luton Town (2012-13) and Lincoln City and Sutton United (both 2016-17).

