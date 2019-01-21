Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Gerrard, Auchinleck, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic could end their right-back hunt by snapping up FC Porto's Fernando Fonseca. Brendan Rodgers is desperate to land a long-term replacement for Mikael Lustig this month. (Scottish Sun)

Scottish Cup heroes Auchinleck Talbot are refusing to give up on extending their shock run even further after landing a dream last-16 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard plans to keep his rivals guessing with his striking options after pairing Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos for the first time in yesterday's friendly win over HJK Helsinki. (Daily Record)

Auchinleck players banked a £400 win bonus for creating Scottish Cup history. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hearts first-team coach Jon Daly hopes drawing Auchinleck Talbot can act as a portent for what happened the last time they played the Ayrshire junior outfit in the Scottish Cup.(Scotsman)

Sunderland are ready to sell Celtic target Josh Maja - if they can get him back on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Olivier Ntcham is facing a race against time to be fit for Celtic's crunch Europa League showdown with Valencia. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ryan Gauld has already shown he is going to be a key player in Hibs' bid to push themselves back into the top half of the Premiership and into the European places, team-mate Daryl Horgan has claimed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scott Sinclair has told Celtic's challengers that Brendan Rodgers will still have the best squad in the country once his injury list clears up. (Scottish Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland is set for its biggest weekend of club rugby since the dawn of the professional era after confirmation that Edinburgh will host Munster and Glasgow Warriors will take on Saracens away in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup on the last weekend of March. If both teams were to win their respective games they would meet in the semi-finals. (The Times, subscription required)

Edinburgh Rugby player Damien Hoyland says he is "devastated" after his Iranian grandparents were told they must leave Scotland. (Edinburgh Evening News)