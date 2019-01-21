Roy Carroll: Linfield manager David Healy praises 'mad as a hatter' goalkeeper

Carroll showed Linfield fans what the victory over Crusaders meant to him

Linfield boss David Healy has hailed the "massive" influence of goalkeeper Roy Carroll on the Blues' title bid.

The former Manchester United stopper, 41, kept his sixth consecutive Premiership clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crusaders.

Carroll led the Linfield celebrations on the pitch after the victory at Seaview, which maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table.

"He's mad as a hatter," said Healy of his former Northern Ireland team-mate.

Carroll was involved in a challenge from Crusaders captain Colin Coates on Saturday which led to a melee involving a number of players inside the Linfield net.

"He frustrates the life out of me sometimes and he frustrates the life out of opposition players and supporters, but he enjoys it and has been massive for us," Healy continued.

"If everyone trained, lived their life, was as hungry and as dedicated at 41 as Roy is then they would be doing well."

Healy signed Carroll in May 2016 after he had completed a spell with Notts County

The Fermanagh-born keeper has a Premier League and FA Cup winner's medal from his time at Old Trafford, and won 45 caps for Northern Ireland, but Healy insisted he is still as keen for success as ever.

"Roy is a few years older than myself and it's great for me as a young manager to see someone as passionate about winning and about training," Healy continued.

"When you see him you wouldn't think he was 41. He was huge for us against Crusaders, especially when there were a lot of crosses coming into the box - but he's been like that all season."

A fifth-minute goal from in-form forward Jordan Stewart won the match against the Crues for Linfield.

The south Belfast side have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points when they travel to Newry City on Tuesday night.