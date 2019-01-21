Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea target remains in Italy as AC Milan look to secure replacement

Gonzalo Higuain has scored eight goals for AC Milan this season

AC Milan's on-loan striker Gonzalo Higuain remains in Italy as the club attempts to secure a replacement for the Argentine before sanctioning his move to Chelsea.

The 31-year-old, on loan from Juventus, has not travelled with his team-mates to Monday's Serie A game at Genoa.

Talks are continuing over a deal that would take him to Stamford Bridge.

Milan are hopeful of signing Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, enabling Higuain's move to Chelsea.

Genoa's general director Giorgio Perinetti has told Italian radio a meeting over Poland international Piatek, 23, will take place after today's game and a conclusion is expected one way or another within 48 hours.

If agreement is reached on the proposed moves, financial negotiations and medicals are likely to be completed swiftly, allowing both signings to go through.

Higuain's spell at Milan began well, with the Argentina international scoring six goals in five games for the 18-time Italian league champions.

However, he has only found the net once in his past 12 appearances.