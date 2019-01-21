Sven Mislintat: Arsenal head of recruitment to leave Gunners in February

Mislintat joined Arsenal from German club Borussia Dortmund in December 2017

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will leave the club in February after just 14 months.

The German, 46, joined the Gunners in December 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and was involved in all eight of the signings Arsenal have made since then.

Mislintat is the latest high-profile departure in a period of major upheaval for the club, with Arsenal looking to appoint a technical director.

In a statement, Arsenal said Mislintat had done a "truly outstanding job".

"It's been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change," said Mislintat, who will leave on 8 February.

"I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself."

Upon his arrival at Arsenal, Mislintat formed a key part of the off-field restructure overseen by then chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Mislintat was followed into Emirates Stadium by former Barcelona executive Raul Sanllehi, who was named head of football relations.

His most notable signing was the club-record acquisition of Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £56m in January 2018 from Dortmund.

He also played a key part in the appointment of Unai Emery as head coach to succeed manager Arsene Wenger last summer.

But since it was announced in September that Gazidis would be moving to AC Milan, Mislintat's influence has reduced.