Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis to work at French club

Frenchman Nicolas Dupuis led Madagascar to a a first Africa Cup of Nations finals

Frenchman Nicolas Depuis will combine his job as coach of Madagascar with being part of the technical staff at French fourth-tier side Fleury 91.

His appointment came as the club moved coach Christophe Taine to a different role after a string of poor results.

"The coach of the national team of Madagascar, Nicolas Dupuis comes to reinforce the staff of the group," Fleury said in an official statement.

"Christophe Taine will now take care of setting up the training center."

Dupuis made history three months ago when he helped Madagascar qualify for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He has been in charge of Madagascar since 2017 and is set to lead the team at the Nations Cup finals in Egypt later this year.