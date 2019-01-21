Confederation Cup: Three groups to feature derbies

Three of the four groups in the Confederation Cup will feature derbies

All three Moroccan challengers for the Confederation Cup were drawn in the same group.

Holders Raja Casablanca, Renaissance Berkane and Hassania Agadir will compete for two quarter-finals places from Group A.

AS Otoho Oyo from Congo Brazzaville are the other team in the pool.

Group B includes the two Tunisian contenders, Etoile du Sahel and CS Sfaxien alongside Salitas of Burkina Faso and Enugu Rangers of Nigeria.

Sfaxien have won the Confederation Cup a record three times while Etoile, who were given a bye into the group stage, have lifted the trophy twice.

There will be a Zambian derby in Group C as Nkana FC and Zesco United were placed with Al Hilal of Sudan and Ghana's Asante Kotoko of Ghana.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Hassania Agadir (MAR) Etoile Sahel (TUN) Zesco Utd (ZAM) Gor Mahia (KEN) AS Otoho Oyo (CGO) Enugu Rangers (NGR) Al Hilal (SUD) NA Hussein Dey (ALG) Renaissance Berkane (MAR) Salitas (BUR) Asante Kotoko (GHA) Petro Atletico (ANG) Raja Casablanca (MAR) CS Sfaxien (TUN) Nkana FC (ZAM) Zamalek (EGY)

Zamalek of Egypt, seeking a first continental title since winning the 2003 Super Cup, are in Group D with NA Hussein Dey of Algeria, Petro Atletico of Angola and Kenya's Gor Mahia.

Just four teams that were knocked out of the African Champions League won their play-offs to qualify for the Confederation Cup group stage - Zesco United, Nkana FC, Gor Mahia and Al Hilal.

The first three group match will be played February with a further three in March as the 16 survivors pursue a $1.25 million first prize.