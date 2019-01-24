Name the 2015 League Cup final teams

Jose Mourinho lifts the League Cup
Mourinho's third League Cup win with Chelsea came in 2015 against Tottenham

Chelsea and Tottenham will battle it out at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, 24 January for a place in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs lead 1-0 from the first leg of their semi-final thanks to a Harry Kane penalty at Wembley.

In 2015, the two met in the final of the competition, with the Blues winning 2-0 at what is currently Tottenham's temporary home.

But can you name the 22 players who started that game? We've given you a few clues and four minutes to get them all...

Can you name the teams from the 2015 League Cup final?

Score: 0 / 22
04:00
You scored 0/22

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC