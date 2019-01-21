James Milner: Liverpool player sent off by his former PE teacher Jon Moss

A photo of Jon Moss with the football team in which James Milner, holding the ball, played

PE teachers often get credit for kick-starting the careers of sporting stars but James Milner might be not be singing the platitudes of his ex-tutor.

The Liverpool player was sent off against Crystal Palace by referee Jon Moss, who was Milner's PE teacher at Westbrook Lane Primary School in Leeds.

The midfielder, 33, was dismissed late on after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Wilfried Zaha.

Nevertheless, the Reds held on to win 4-3 and stay top of the league.

Milner played the game against Palace as an emergency right-back rather than his usual midfield role because of injuries.

He walked straight down the tunnel after his challenge on Zaha as he appeared to know Moss was about to give him his marching orders.

Afterwards, a picture on social media emerged which showed Moss with the youth team in which Milner played. The Premier League has confirmed the photo is genuine.

Moss taught Milner about 20 years ago and recalls him as being a talented sportsmen and good at cricket too.

Milner will miss Liverpool's game against Leicester City following his dismissal.

Referee Jon Moss sends off James Milner (not in picture) against Crystal Palace