Who made Rob Maclean's team of the Scottish Cup fourth round?

The weekend Scottish Cup ties threw up some surprises and outstanding performances.

Here, BBC commentator Rob Maclean reveals his picks for team of the fourth round.

Formation 4-3-3: Scott Bain (Celtic); Tony Ralston (Celtic), Craig McCracken (Auchinleck Talbot), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Gordon Pope (Auchinleck Talbot); Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot), Ryan Gauld (Hibernian), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian); Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers), Brian Graham (Ross County), Scott Sinclair (Celtic).

Goalkeeper - Scott Bain

Celtic stand-in keeper Scott Bain's save on Saturday which stopped an Airdrieonians equaliser was so good it came in five instalments. That's how many stops he made in the space of a 10-second goalmouth scramble at the end of the first half as the League One team tried to spring a surprise.

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain's denies Airdrie with five of the best

Defenders - Tony Ralston, Craig McCracken, Stuart Findlay, Gordon Pope

As Celtic continue their search for a right-back, 20-year-old Tony Ralston has to be worthy of consideration. He's had loan spells with Queen's Park and Dundee United to give him game time and the Scotland Under-21 international was an eye catcher in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Airdrie.

Defender Craig McCracken has a happy habit of scoring big goals. His stoppage-time winner in last May's Junior Cup final took the trophy to Auchinleck Talbot for a 12th time. On Saturday, his 78th-minute header against Ayr United delivered the biggest shock of the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Media playback is not supported on this device What a goal! Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay scores cup cracker

Another central defender in great goal-scoring form at the weekend was Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay. His stunning left-foot strike was the opener in Killie's 2-0 home win against Forfar, which set up a likely last-16 Scottish Cup meeting with Rangers.

Gordon Pope is the Auchinleck postie and a long-serving player in the Talbot team. An offside flag wrongly denied him a Scottish Cup goal against Hearts seven years ago but he's heading back to Tynecastle in a few weeks after playing a big part in that sensational Ayrshire derby win on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Cup: Watch the moment Auchinleck Talbot became giant killers

Midfielders - Jamie Glasgow, Ryan Gauld, Daryl Horgan

Jamie Glasgow epitomised the impressive work ethic of the Auchinleck Talbot team as the minnows of the competition showed local rivals Ayr the exit door. Midfielder Glasgow was a bundle of energy as the underdogs got the result they richly deserved.

Ryan Gauld and Hibs could be just the right fit. The on-loan Sporting Lisbon midfielder made a classy contribution to the 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Elgin City and, while there are obviously bigger challenges to come, the former Dundee United youngster promises to be a great signing.

Gauld might have grabbed the attention but it was midfield partner Daryl Horgan who scored two of the goals that eased Hibs into the cup's last 16. The Irishman is a big talent who just needs to come up with the goods on a more regular basis.

Forwards - Lewis Vaughan, Brian Graham, Scott Sinclair

Lewis Vaughan's hat-trick was the highlight of Raith Rovers' derby defeat of Dunfermline at Stark's Park on Saturday. He's been injured and missed a lot of football this season but that's nine goals in 12 games now on the back of a total of 23 last season.

Brian Graham has scored goals wherever he's been. Ross County are his ninth club and his double for the Championship promotion chasers secured a cup shock at Fir Park. Top-flight Motherwell were knocked out by two typical close-range finishes from Graham.

Scott Sinclair made it six goals in his past five Celtic games as he nabbed a couple in the comfortable cup defeat of Airdrie. He also missed a sitter, had a penalty saved and had a perfectly good goal ruled out. Sinclair's not yet back to his best but he's getting there.