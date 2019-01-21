Irish Premiership: Linfield out to stretch lead at top in Newry encounter

Linfield secured a 3-1 win over Newry City at Windsor Park three months ago

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew says the Premiership leaders must maintain their momentum with victory over strugglers Newry City on Tuesday night.

The Blues defeated Crusaders on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games and they will go six points clear with a win in Newry.

"It's another tough away game and we know in this league other teams can catch you very quickly," said Mulgrew.

"If we want to be champions we must continue to perform the way we have."

He added: "The fans are now seeing what we've been working on in training and it's important that we carry those principles on."

The in-form Jordan Stewart scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Seaview while Newry fell to a four straight league defeat in going down 2-1 at Glentoran.

City sit in the relegation play-off spot, two points above basement team Ards and eight adrift of 10th-placed Dungannon Swifts.

Irish Premiership: Jimmy Callacher heads hat-trick as Linfield beat Newry

Linfield beat Newry 1-0 in an Irish Cup tie almost a year ago and a treble of Jimmy Callacher headers secured a 3-1 win for David Healy's side when they sides late met in October.

"The last thing we need is to feel sorry for ourselves after the Glentoran game - we need to pick ourselves up pretty quick and be ready for Linfield," said Newry manager Darren Mullen.

"This is going to be very tough match although every time we've played Linfield we've given them a really tough game."