Colin Daniel: Burton Albion sign Peterborough United defender on 18-month deal

Colin Daniel has made 364 Football League appearances

Burton Albion have signed left-sided utility man Colin Daniel from fellow League One side Peterborough United on an 18-month contract.

The 30-year-old former Crewe Alexandra, Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town, Port Vale and Blackpool defender can also be deployed in midfield or as a winger.

"He's a good player who we have always liked," said Burton boss Nigel Clough.

"He's always done well when he's played against us, He was keen to come. He's just what we need down that left side."

Daniel has made 25 starts since arriving from Blackpool in May, but has not figured since being substituted in the Boxing Day defeat at Barnsley.

He was missing through suspension when Posh won 0-1 at Burton in October.

League Cup semi-finalists Burton are 13th in the League One table, 11 points behind sixth-placed Posh.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.