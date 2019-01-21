Elias Sorensen: Blackpool sign Newcastle United striker on loan
Blackpool have signed teenage Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen on loan until the end of the season.
Denmark Under-21 international Sorensen has scored 19 goals for Newcastle Under-23s this season, including four in the Football League Trophy.
Sorensen, 19, follows in the footsteps of United teammate Sean Longstaff, who joined Blackpool on loan last season.
He said: "I spoke to Sean and he liked it when he was here. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me as well."
Sorensen added: "I'm excited to see what it brings. Hopefully I can get a few games in League One and show what I'm capable of."
