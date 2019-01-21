Yannick Bolasie: Everton winger cancels Aston Villa loan
Yannick Bolasie has returned to Everton after the winger chose to cut short his loan at Aston Villa.
The 29-year-old started only nine games for Villa after moving on loan from Goodison Park last summer.
The former Crystal Palace winger scored twice and his last appearance was Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hull.
"Yannick Bolasie is returning to Everton after the player exercised an option to return to his parent club," said a Villa statement.
"The club would like to thank Yannick for his contribution to Aston Villa during his loan spell and wish him all the best in his future career."