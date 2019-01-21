Marta Tejedor: Birmingham City Women appoint former Chile and Peru manager

Marc Skinner (centre) left Birmingham City in fourth place in the Women's Super League when he departed for Orlando Pride

Birmingham City Women have appointed former Chile and Peru boss Marta Tejedor as their new manager.

Tejedor, 50, replaces Marc Skinner, who left Blues earlier in January to take over at American side Orlando Pride.

The Spaniard has also managed Atletico Madrid and led CD Tacon to the Spanish Second Division title.

Six of the Women's Super League's 11 sides now have female bosses with Chelsea, Reading, Bristol City, Liverpool and Brighton the others.

Birmingham are fourth in the WSL table, six points behind leaders Manchester City, but lost their most recent game - Skinner's final match in charge - at home to Bristol City.