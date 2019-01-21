Gary Johnson: Torquay United boss unhappy as 16-game unbeaten league run ends

Torquay have averaged almost 2.53 points per game since Gary Johnson took over

Gary Johnson says he is unhappy after his 16-game unbeaten league run as Torquay manager was ended at Bath City.

The Gulls, who remain top of National League South, lost 3-2 at Twerton Park as they conceded twice in the final 10 minutes after goals from Asa Hall and Jamie Reid had given them a 2-1 lead.

Jake Andrews missed a penalty to make it 3-1 before Bath's Anthony Straker and Ryan Brunt scored to seal the win.

"It was one of our poor days," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"Against any team in this league if you have a poor day you can get beaten."

Around 1,500 Gulls supporters made the trip to Bath as almost 3,400 watched the game - the Romans' biggest home gate in almost 40 years.

"We're not used to losing but sometimes you have to hold your hands up and pay tribute to the opposition, because I thought from the off they shut us down, picked us off a little bit and we didn't create enough chances apart from the set play," added Johnson.

"There were some poor decisions from our players and that's the disappointment."

Since taking over from Gary Owers as Torquay manager in mid-September, Johnson had won 13 and drawn three of his first 16 league games in charge, including an 10-game winning run up until the Bath loss.

That form saw the fully-professional Gulls - who were relegated from the National League last season - move from 14th place to the top of the mainly semi-professional National League South after Johnson took over.