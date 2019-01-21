Michael Press put in temporary charge of Cliftonville after Gray exit

Barry Johnston worked alongside Barry Gray during his 18 months in charge of Cliftonville

Cliftonville have named Michael Press as interim manager following the weekend departure of Barry Gray.

Gray and the Solitude club parted company after defeat at Dungannon - the team's sixth loss in seven games.

Press, a former Cliftonville Olympic manager, will be assisted by ex-players Barry Johnston and Marc Smyth.

Reds chairman Gerard Lawlor has urged fans to "get behind Presser" when he takes charge for the first time on Saturday against Glenavon at Solitude.

Goalkeeping coach Damien McCorry remains in his role but Harry Fay, who was Gray's assistant, has also left the club.

Lawlor paid tribute to Gray and said the former Warrenpoint manager departed on good terms minutes after the 3-1 defeat at Stangmore Park.

"Barry lived and breathed this club for 20 months and neither his work ethic, dedication nor commitment could ever be questioned," he added.

Barry Gray won 45 out of 84 games during his reign as Cliftonville boss

"He led us to an Irish Cup final last season, oversaw our qualification for the Europa League and actually leaves with a win percentage that compares favourably with any manager in Cliftonville's history.

"We had a brief discussion and there was no anger or animosity and, such is the measure of the man, he actually spoke to me this afternoon (Monday) because he wanted to make sure that our incoming management team had everything they needed to take training this week."

Applications to become the new manager have to be in by Friday and the chairman revealed there was "no front-runner at this moment in time".

Message to supporters

Lawlor has also addressed the concerns of fans, which include the club's reaction to forward Jay Donnelly being sentenced to four months in prison for distributing an indecent image of a child.

"I am well aware that it is not just on-field matters that have made things extremely difficult for our supporters of late," he said.

"I have heard and read a lot of criticism of myself and the board and, while assuring our fans that I have considered all of it constructively, I would remind everyone that every decision we make is in the best interests of Cliftonville FC.

"We trust that you will appreciate that, on such sensitive matters, no decision is taken lightly and we are grateful for your continued patience and understanding.

"It's clear that our club's enemies have enjoyed a field day of late and I value our importance to people as a football club, a family and a community."