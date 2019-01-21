Hector Bellerin: Arsenal defender out for up to nine months after rupturing ACL

Hector Bellerin was carried off on a stretcher in the second half at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after scans confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Spain right-back, 23, was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute of Arsenal's 2-0 win over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Bellerin is expected to be out for between six and nine months.

The injury occurred in his first start for five weeks after picking up a calf injury against Southampton in December.