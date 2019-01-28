Championship
Swansea19:45Birmingham
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Birmingham City

Swansea City midfielder Tom Carroll
Swansea's Tom Carroll could make his first appearance since October against Birmingham City
Follow live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:30 GMT

Tom Carroll could make his first appearance since October when Swansea host Birmingham City.

Wilfried Bony, who has been linked with a move away from the club, may be left out again after missing the FA Cup win over Gillingham.

Birmingham City could give a debut to Kerim Mrabti, who recently joined on a free transfer from Djurgardens IF.

David Davis is back in full training after a broken ankle in pre-season but not yet ready to return to action.

Match facts

  • Swansea have lost each of their last three home games against Birmingham in league competition, however this will be the first such meeting since November 2008 (2-3).
  • The last two league meetings between Swansea and Birmingham have both finished 0-0 - prior to this, only one of their first 27 league meetings had ended goalless.
  • Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored 13 goals for the Swans in all competitions this season - eight more than any other player.
  • Former Swansea boss Garry Monk is set to manage at the Liberty Stadium for the first time since he left the club in December 2015 - his last victory there came in August 2015, with Swansea winning 2-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League.
  • Swansea have lost none of their last 11 matches in January in all competitions (W7 D4 L0).
  • In the Championship this season, the most assists from one player to another is Lukas Jutkiewicz to Che Adams at Birmingham City (five goals).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea28117103732540
12Hull29117114138340
13Birmingham2891274033739
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

Top Stories