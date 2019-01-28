Swansea City v Birmingham City
Tom Carroll could make his first appearance since October when Swansea host Birmingham City.
Wilfried Bony, who has been linked with a move away from the club, may be left out again after missing the FA Cup win over Gillingham.
Birmingham City could give a debut to Kerim Mrabti, who recently joined on a free transfer from Djurgardens IF.
David Davis is back in full training after a broken ankle in pre-season but not yet ready to return to action.
Match facts
- Swansea have lost each of their last three home games against Birmingham in league competition, however this will be the first such meeting since November 2008 (2-3).
- The last two league meetings between Swansea and Birmingham have both finished 0-0 - prior to this, only one of their first 27 league meetings had ended goalless.
- Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored 13 goals for the Swans in all competitions this season - eight more than any other player.
- Former Swansea boss Garry Monk is set to manage at the Liberty Stadium for the first time since he left the club in December 2015 - his last victory there came in August 2015, with Swansea winning 2-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League.
- Swansea have lost none of their last 11 matches in January in all competitions (W7 D4 L0).
- In the Championship this season, the most assists from one player to another is Lukas Jutkiewicz to Che Adams at Birmingham City (five goals).