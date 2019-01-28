Bolton Wanderers v Reading
Bolton defenders David Wheater, Marc Wilson and Jonathan Grounds are all doubtful for the game against Reading.
Wheater has a knee injury, Wilson is recovering from a dead leg and loanee Grounds missed the FA Cup defeat by Bristol City because of illness.
Reading will almost certainly be without defender Tiago Ilori, who looks set to leave the club.
Loan signings Nelson Oliveira, Emiliano Martinez and Matt Miazga are available and hoping to make their debuts.
Match facts
- Following a 1-0 win in this season's reverse fixture, Bolton are looking to record their first league double over Reading since 2007-08, when both were in the Premier League.
- Reading are unbeaten in their last four league games away at Bolton (W1 D3), and came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in this fixture last season.
- Bolton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 matches in all competitions (W2 D4 L14).
- Reading have won just once in their last 23 away games in all competitions (D8 L14).
- Bolton have attempted just 37 shots on target in home Championship games this season - only Ipswich have had fewer (36).
- Six of the seven goals conceded by Reading in the Championship under Jose Manuel Gomes have been scored in the first half, and none later than the 48th minute.