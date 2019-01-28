Premier League
Man Utd20:00Burnley
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Burnley

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford has scored in each of Manchester United's last four league games

TEAM NEWS

Chris Smalling is back in contention for Manchester United after recovering from a foot problem that has kept him sidelined since 8 December.

Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini remain out, while David de Gea will return after being rested at Arsenal.

Robbie Brady is doubtful for Burnley after being forced off against Manchester City with a groin problem.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Phil Bardsley face late fitness tests ahead of Tuesday's match.

The Clarets made seven changes for Saturday's FA Cup defeat and will recall a number of key of players to the starting line-up.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Iandennisbbc: Manchester United were 11 points adrift of the top four when Jose Mourinho was sacked a week before Christmas.

But a victory against Burnley will take a resurgent United level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, albeit maybe for only 24 hours.

Regardless what occurs in this next round of matches, Champions League qualification through the league is now a distinct possibility under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who continues to enhance his claims to take charge permanently.

Burnley have drawn on their past two visits to Old Trafford, and last season were so close to a famous win until Jesse Lingard equalised in the 91st minute to make it 2-2.

James Tarkowski believes Burnley have turned a corner, so this might not be straightforward for the home team.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "What it is about now [is] to put the club and to put the team in a good position at the end of the season - how do we look like, what do we look like next season?

"With or without me, it doesn't really matter because I'm here now as part of that, to prepare the team for next season. But, of course, that means doing well now."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in 19 home games against Burnley in all competitions since a 5-2 defeat in the top flight in September 1962.
  • The Clarets have drawn their last two matches at Old Trafford (0-0 in 2016 and 2-2 in 2017), with only a stoppage-time equaliser from Jesse Lingard denying them victory there last season.
  • Home and away, Burnley have registered just one victory in the past 26 meetings (D10, L15).

Manchester United

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can become the first manager to begin his reign at a club with seven successive Premier League victories. He is currently level on six wins with Pep Guardiola (at Manchester City in 2016) and Carlo Ancelotti (with Chelsea in 2009).
  • Manchester United have been awarded seven Premier League penalties this season, more than any other side - while opponents Burnley are one of two clubs yet to be given a spot-kick (along with Huddersfield).
  • Marcus Rashford could become the third youngest player to score in five consecutive Premier League games, behind Nicolas Anelka in 1998 and Jose Antonio Reyes in 2004.
  • Romelu Lukaku has had a hand in six goals in his six Premier League starts against Burnley, scoring four and assisting two.

Burnley

  • Burnley are unbeaten in their last four league matches (W3, D1), their longest undefeated sequence since a six-match streak between February and April 2018.
  • Sean Dyche's side have lost their last eight Premier League games against teams from the established top six, conceding a total of 25 goals and scoring just three.
  • The Clarets have gone 66 top-flight games without being awarded a penalty, with their last spot-kick taken and scored by Sam Vokes in a 3-1 defeat at Everton on 15 April 2017.
  • The Premier League record for most matches without winning a penalty is 91 games, set by Wimbledon from 1997 to 2000.
  • Tuesday is the only day of the week on which Burnley manager Sean Dyche has never lost a Premier League game, winning three and drawing two of his five matches.

Tuesday 29th January 2019

