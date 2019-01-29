Stenhousemuir v Aberdeen
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; updates on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 22McBrearty
- 19Munro
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 6Ferry
- 16Dickson
- 11Cook
- 15Halleran
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 5Tena
- 7Gibbons
- 8Paterson
- 17McMinn
- 24McMenamin
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 4Considine
- 28Hoban
- 29Lowe
- 10McGinn
- 19Ferguson
- 3Shinnie
- 15Wright
- 16Cosgrove
- 7Stewart
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 9Wilson
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 17May
- 20Cerny
- 21Ball
- 33Ross
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match report to follow.