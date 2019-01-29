Scottish Cup - Fourth Round - Replay
Stenhousemuir19:30Aberdeen
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Stenhousemuir v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; updates on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 22McBrearty
  • 19Munro
  • 3Donaldson
  • 10Duthie
  • 6Ferry
  • 16Dickson
  • 11Cook
  • 15Halleran
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 5Tena
  • 7Gibbons
  • 8Paterson
  • 17McMinn
  • 24McMenamin

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 4Considine
  • 28Hoban
  • 29Lowe
  • 10McGinn
  • 19Ferguson
  • 3Shinnie
  • 15Wright
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 7Stewart

Substitutes

  • 8Gleeson
  • 9Wilson
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 17May
  • 20Cerny
  • 21Ball
  • 33Ross
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match report to follow.

