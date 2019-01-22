Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rodgers, Morelos, Vieira

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ligue 1 side Nice are set to make an £8m offer for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Manager Patrick Vieira has identified the Colombian to replace the departing Mario Balotelli. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers says any replacement for right-back Mikael Lustig will not come cheap. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile Rodgers says Kieran Tierney will not return to Celtic training until next month as he struggles with a hip injury. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen have joined the race to sign Celtic's Lewis Morgan on loan. The Pittodrie club face competition from Morgan's former side St Mirren, as well as English Championship clubs Nottingham Forest and Hull City. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds says Cove Rangers' artificial pitch was to blame for his knee injury. Reynolds is ready to return to action for Derek McInnes' side but has been told he is not allowed to play on astro-turf surfaces and so will not feature against Hamilton on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has instructed his back four not to respond to any kind of physical intimidation from Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos when the clubs meet at Rugby Park on Wednesday night. (Scotsman)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has warned the Hamilton fans who allegedly abused manager Martin Canning after Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat to be careful what they wish for. (Daily Mail- print edition)

Livingston signing Chris Erskine says he had no choice but to end his time at Partick Thistle due to a lack of games under manager Gary Caldwell. (Scotsman)