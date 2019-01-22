Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says Morelos is going nowhere in January

Morelos has scored 20 goals in 34 appearances for Rangers this season

Clubs preparing an offer for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos are "wasting their time", says manager Steven Gerrard.

Rangers rejected a £3.75m offer from Bordeaux for the Colombian in August, and reports suggest other offers may follow this month.

But Gerrard says they have had "nothing concrete" for Morelos, 22, who has 20 goals for Rangers this season.

"At the moment in this window, Alfredo won't be going anywhere," Gerrard said.

"Every one of our players has got a price, I'm not naive enough to sit here and say they haven't.

"None of my players will be going out the door, certainly in this window, so anyone who is preparing a bid or thinking of a bid will be wasting their time."

Gerrard confirmed the signing of Matt Polster will depend on the club securing a work permit for the 25-year-old United States international, who can play at right-back or in central midfield.

The club has already signed Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis on loan deals for 18 and six months respectively.

Rangers return to action for the first time after the winter break when they take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Jordan Jones, who has agreed a pre-contract move to Ibrox, is likely to play for Kilmarnock against his future employers but Gerrard says he will be treated like every other opponent.

"We're well aware of Jordan but where we stand right now is that he's a Kilmarnock player, so he's the enemy, he's the rival and that's the way we'll treat him," the Rangers manager said.

"I don't think he's got anything to prove, but from his point of view he's still got to prove that he's still focused and willing to do a job for them until the end of the season."