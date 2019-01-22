Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright agrees new deal at League One club

Joe Wright has been out of action since November with an ankle injury

Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright has agreed a new contract with the League One club.

Wright, 23, has signed a deal until the summer of 2021 after making 81 appearances since his arrival from Huddersfield Town in 2016.

He was a member of the side which won automatic promotion to League One in his first season.

"The deal shows the faith the gaffer has in me as I've been injured for a while," Wright said.