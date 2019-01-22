Mansfield Town: Hayden White to have surgery on broken leg
-
- From the section Mansfield
Mansfield Town right-back Hayden White is to have surgery after breaking his leg in the Stags' victory at Colchester United on Saturday.
The 23-year-old fractured his tibia after a challenge with U's forward Frank Nouble in the closing stages.
Mansfield assistant manager Ben Futcher confirmed the club may bring in a replacement for Wright before the end of the January transfer window.
"We'll look to potentially do something if we can," he said.