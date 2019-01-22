Chris Mepham: Bournemouth's £12m offer accepted by Brentford

Chris Mepham now has four Wales caps after making his debut in March 2018

Championship side Brentford have accepted a £12m offer from Bournemouth for Wales international Chris Mepham.

The Cherries were close to signing the 21-year-old defender last week and he is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been keen to recruit the centre-half, who made his Wales debut in March 2018, for the past two transfer windows.

Mepham can also play at right-back and now has 48 appearances for Brentford after making his debut in January 2017.

After spending time with Chelsea's academy during his youth, Mepham was signed by Brentford in 2012.

He has started 22 of the Bees' 28 league games so far this season and has four Wales caps having played in their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in September.